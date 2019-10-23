Strs Ohio Sells 34,670 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,670 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,282,000 after purchasing an additional 502,613 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 238,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 198,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.63. 359,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,960,888. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

