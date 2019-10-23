Strs Ohio Sells 2,781 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $30,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 35.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.35.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,561. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $207.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,214,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

