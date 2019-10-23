Strs Ohio Sells 144,978 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,978 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Centene were worth $24,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,869,000 after purchasing an additional 450,877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Centene by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Centene by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Centene by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 41,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.03.

In related news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.34. 198,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,007,123. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.39 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

