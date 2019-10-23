Strs Ohio Lowers Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 99,797 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.44% of BorgWarner worth $33,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 59,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 602.2% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 69,250 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 14.8% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 49,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 363,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

