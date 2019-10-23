Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 31,530 put options on the company. This is an increase of 868% compared to the average volume of 3,257 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $38.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

SE stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.36. SEA has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.76 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 158.33% and a negative net margin of 114.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,039,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,922,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $121,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

