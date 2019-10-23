Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $225.24

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.24 and traded as high as $213.88. Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at $206.00, with a volume of 138,353 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STCK. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $412.00 million and a PE ratio of 13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 226.50.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

