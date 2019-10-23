Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $225.24

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.24 and traded as high as $213.88. Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at $206.00, with a volume of 138,353 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on STCK. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
The stock has a market cap of $412.00 million and a PE ratio of 13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 226.50.
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.