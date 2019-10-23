Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $297,275,000 after buying an additional 1,457,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 609.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 552,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after buying an additional 474,951 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 19,302.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 378,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after buying an additional 376,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $64,623,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 579.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 358,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $71,378,000 after buying an additional 305,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.78.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.00. 83,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,519. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.16 and its 200-day moving average is $189.70. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

