Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 13,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.27.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $15.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.87. 80,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,207. The company has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.36 and its 200 day moving average is $281.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

