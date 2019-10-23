Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.91 Million Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in CoStar Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 3,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP traded down $33.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $539.09. 31,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $592.95 and its 200 day moving average is $560.74. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $315.85 and a 12 month high of $639.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.80.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.39, for a total transaction of $9,045,380.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,794 shares of company stock worth $28,629,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

