Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.74. 207,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.52 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Nomura raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Argus set a $152.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.81.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $327,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

