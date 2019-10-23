Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,993 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

BATS:ITA traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $216.30. 55,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.89. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5853 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1%.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

