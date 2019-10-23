Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 46,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $72,539.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

NYSE SON traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 94,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,582. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.97. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.99%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.