State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $144,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 98,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Visa by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 115,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.