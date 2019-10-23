State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $38,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.53.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.27. 50,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $232.47.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

