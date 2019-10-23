State of Michigan Retirement System Has $48.91 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $48,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,638,355,000 after purchasing an additional 275,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $367.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $416.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.56.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.15. 8,496,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,153. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

