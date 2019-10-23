State of Michigan Retirement System Has $29.40 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,104 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $29,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 34.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.12. The stock had a trading volume of 110,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,950. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $27,315,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $68,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 408,913 shares of company stock valued at $27,386,014. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.