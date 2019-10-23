State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,004 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,004 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 835.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.15.

In related news, COO Gregg A. Seibert bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

EPRT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. 6,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

