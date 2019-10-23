State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Timkensteel were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 205.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 358,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after buying an additional 132,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Timkensteel during the second quarter worth about $764,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 24.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 80,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 230.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76,769 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMST traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,445. Timkensteel Corp has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $242.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.45. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other news, insider Kristopher R. Westbrooks acquired 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $48,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $74,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,697.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,600 shares of company stock worth $372,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.