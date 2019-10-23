State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 23,336 Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 171.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 41,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.81. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $117.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACOR. HC Wainwright cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

