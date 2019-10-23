Standard Motor Products’ (SMP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $305.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $29,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,029.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $34,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,905. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

