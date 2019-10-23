Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust (LON:SLI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $87.88

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and traded as high as $89.78. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust shares last traded at $89.40, with a volume of 497,233 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $362.56 million and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Company Profile (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

