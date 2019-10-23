Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Sells 62 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,993,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,061 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,658 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,878.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,259,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,794 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,602,252. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $195.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.21.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

