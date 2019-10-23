Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Purchases 49,404 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 767.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.8% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 865.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 198,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period.

GLDM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 20,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,884. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02.

