Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3,427.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.8% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,665 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 193,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,840,000 after purchasing an additional 94,863 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.54.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

