Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,750 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 16,120.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935,141 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $284,531,000 after buying an additional 5,898,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after buying an additional 1,551,062 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 645.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,733,597 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $83,750,000 after buying an additional 1,501,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 101.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,173,317 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $104,189,000 after buying an additional 1,092,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $49,968,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE EXC traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.51. 345,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,455. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

