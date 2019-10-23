Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Get Spotify alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 price target on shares of Spotify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.32.

SPOT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,568. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -196.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Spotify has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $161.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.05.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Spotify had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 10.7% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Spotify by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 2.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Spotify by 12.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 28.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spotify (SPOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.