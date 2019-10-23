Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.19%.

Shares of STXB stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. 6,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,595. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $343.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STXB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Spirit of Texas Bancshares from $26.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit of Texas Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Earnings History for Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

