Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.19%.

Shares of STXB stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. 6,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,595. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $343.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STXB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Spirit of Texas Bancshares from $26.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit of Texas Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

