Spectrum (SPT) Trading Up 24.3% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $35,631.00 and approximately $26,912.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00658194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013164 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

