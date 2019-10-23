Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.06

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and traded as high as $14.14. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 511 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74.
In other news, insider Gerald Hellerman bought 2,700 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,746.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,172.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.
About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
