Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.06

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and traded as high as $14.14. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 511 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74.

In other news, insider Gerald Hellerman bought 2,700 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,746.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,172.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,599 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

