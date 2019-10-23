SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.86

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.86 and last traded at $45.71, with a volume of 33063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.42.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1153 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

