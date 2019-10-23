SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.2612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.