SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Stake Decreased by Peavine Capital LLC

Peavine Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,058 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 46.6% of Peavine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $107,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after buying an additional 7,924,250 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 12,802,125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,092,000 after buying an additional 540,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,773,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,751,000 after buying an additional 261,439 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,087,000 after purchasing an additional 378,185 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.92. 2,081,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,949,117. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.25. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

