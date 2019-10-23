Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Spark Energy has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $329.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of -0.34.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Spark Energy had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $177.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spark Energy will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, Director W Keith Maxwell III bought 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $80,556.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 56,268 shares of company stock valued at $574,846. Corporate insiders own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

