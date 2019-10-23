South Beach Spirits (OTCMKTS:SBES) Shares Up 16.7%

South Beach Spirits Inc (OTCMKTS:SBES)’s share price shot up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 5,116,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 68,478,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

South Beach Spirits Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBES)

South Beach Spirits, Inc focuses on development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company was formerly known as CME Realty, Inc and changed its name to South Beach Spirits, Inc in September 2015. South Beach Spirits, Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

