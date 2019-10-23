Soma (SCT) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Soma has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Soma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. Soma has a total market capitalization of $242,531.00 and approximately $511,119.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035879 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00084267 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000943 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,551.64 or 1.00566254 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 82.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002729 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Soma

Soma (SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soma’s official website is soma.co

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

