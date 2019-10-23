Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 712,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 956,024 shares.The stock last traded at $14.42 and had previously closed at $13.20.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.
Soliton Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOLY)
Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
