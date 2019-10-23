Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 712,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 956,024 shares.The stock last traded at $14.42 and had previously closed at $13.20.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Soliton alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. 3.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soliton Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.