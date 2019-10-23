SOL Capital Management CO Sells 802 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.44. 556,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,842,473. The company has a market cap of $395.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $125.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

