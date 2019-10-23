Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOW. Barclays set a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.99 ($39.52).

Shares of Software stock traded down €0.73 ($0.85) on Wednesday, hitting €28.47 ($33.10). 357,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. Software has a 12-month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 12-month high of €41.09 ($47.78). The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

