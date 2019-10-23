SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) vs. Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Pervasip has a beta of -2.39, meaning that its share price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pervasip and SoftBank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SoftBank Group $86.63 billion 0.99 $12.73 billion $2.84 6.96

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Dividends

SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pervasip does not pay a dividend. SoftBank Group pays out 1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pervasip and SoftBank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A SoftBank Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip N/A N/A N/A SoftBank Group 14.59% 17.93% 4.10%

Summary

SoftBank Group beats Pervasip on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices. The Sprint segment offers mobile communications and fixed-line telecommunications services; and leases and sells mobile devices and accessories. The Yahoo Japan segment is involved in Internet advertising, e-commerce, and membership service businesses. The Distribution segment distributes mobile devices; and sells PC software, peripherals, and mobile device accessories. The ARM segment designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; and sells software tools. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund segment is involved in investment activities. Further, the company operates professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; provides visual, audio, and data content distribution services; generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources; operates IT information site; offers solutions and services for online businesses; and operates software site, through which it conducts an online game business for mobile phones and PCs, as well as engages in robotics planning, development, and marketing activities. SoftBank Group Corp. was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

