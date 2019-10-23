Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 31.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Sleep Number Corp has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.06 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

