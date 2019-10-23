Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.29, but opened at $38.00. Skechers USA shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 4,434,515 shares changing hands.
The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 271.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1,270.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Skechers USA Company Profile (NYSE:SKX)
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
