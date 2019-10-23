Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.29, but opened at $38.00. Skechers USA shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 4,434,515 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $3,334,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $59,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 386,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 271.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1,270.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

