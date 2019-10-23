SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded SK Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

NYSE:SKM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 546,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

