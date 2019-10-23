SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SJMHF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered SJM from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised SJM from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJM has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. SJM has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

