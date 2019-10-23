Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $289.91 Million

Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will post $289.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.90 million and the highest is $300.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $269.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

NYSE:SIX traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.89. 506,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $65.18.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $27,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 643 shares of company stock valued at $37,865. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,565,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 102,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

