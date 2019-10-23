Sitrin Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 3.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 288.0% in the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Facebook by 16.4% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 99,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,190,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,707,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.63. 9,020,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,961,732. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $527.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $4,048,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,035,838 shares of company stock valued at $743,951,425. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.11.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

