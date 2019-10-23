SITE Centers (SITC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. SITE Centers has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.18-1.22 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.18-1.22 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Mizuho lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

