Simon Property Group (SPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2019 guidance at $12.30-12.40 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $12.30-12.40 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $145.28 and a 1 year high of $191.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.30.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

