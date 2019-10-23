Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $233.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.73 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

SFNC traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $24.02. 8,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,187. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,858 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $264,609.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,411.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $30.00 price objective on Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

