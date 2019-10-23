SimiGon (LON:SIM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Shares of SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 47000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83.

SimiGon Company Profile (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for defense and civilian applications worldwide. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, research and development, operations analysis, and entertainment.

