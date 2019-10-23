SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells C$70,400.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 8,800 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 708,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,668,000.

Christopher Kyle Ritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 31,100 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.74, for a total transaction of C$240,567.83.

SIL stock opened at C$8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.93 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.19. The stock has a market cap of $520.91 million and a P/E ratio of -80.29.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc will post -0.0480634 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

